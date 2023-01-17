Skip to Content
Federal prosecutors will not seek death penalty in Walmart shooting case

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty in the capital murder case against accused August 3rd Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius, according to court documents.

Today was the deadline to decide on the matter set by Federal Judge David Guaderrama.

Former El Paso District Attorney, now the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas, will oversee the federal government's case against Crusius.

