Lisa Marie Presley to be honored with public memorial at Graceland

A public memorial has been scheduled for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland.

Elvis Presley left his Memphis estate to his only daughter Lisa Marie, and she will be buried next to her father and her son Benjamin.

A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday on the front lawn of Graceland and the public is invited to attend. Instead of flowers, the family is encouraging mourners to make donations to the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation.

Lisa Marie Presley passed away Thursday from cardiac arrest at the age of 54.