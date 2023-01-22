ABC-7 First Alert: Tracking rain and snow for the Borderland

Happy Sunday everyone. As you can tell by the title of this article, we are now under a First Alert, and the reason why is because we are looking at some snow here in the Borderland! A winter storm is headed our way that will bring winds, rain, and snow to most locations across the region.

For tonight we are looking at pleasant but cold conditions, leading to another frigid night. Keep on protecting those pipes, pets, plants and people for the next several weeks to come. On Monday, most of the day will be fine, though it will be breezy. You'll notice an increase in clouds, which will bring some rain showers to the Borderland by tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday, that's when we are expecting the snow to start falling. It all depends on how much moisture we will get as well as how cold and how fast it will get, but my expectations of seeing snow have increased from yesterday to today. That being said, I think it is likely we will be waking up to a snowy Borderland Tuesday morning, and if not snowy, then definitely cold with some flurries at least.

All the rain and snow should be out of the area by Tuesday afternoon, leading to a breezy and cold rest of the day and a cold rest of the week. Keep that winter gear on standby, that's for sure!