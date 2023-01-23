Uniforms belonging to Nolan Richardson Middle School cheer team allegedly stolen

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District and El Paso police are investigating the theft of a package containing new uniforms intended for the Nolan Richardson Middle School cheer squad.

ABC-7 learned on January 18, the package was mistakenly delivered to the coach's house instead of the school. Krystle Ramirez's daughter is on the cheer squad. She said a porch camera recorded a delivery person taking the package. But she said that person's face was covered.

Ramirez said the students, who are 7th and 8th graders, were excited to wear the uniforms when competition season starts on February 5. And they are devastated by the theft.

She pleaded with whoever took the uniforms to return them, saying they had the school's name printed on them and probably couldn't be resold. She also pointed out that it took about 13 weeks to get the uniforms delivered, so reordering isn't an option.

Ramirez said a $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the return of the uniforms.



