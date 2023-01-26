Rep. Escobar’s campaign sends email with ‘undignified’ subject line; apologize for error

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar's campaign team is apologizing after an email asking for donations was sent with an 'undignified' subject line.

On Thursday, Escobar's campaign sent an initial email whose subject line to recipient read "We're asking you to Give a (expletive)"

The message encouraged people to contribute to Escobar's reelection campaign. Other than the subject line, the rest of the message didn't include any obscenities.

Later in the day, a second email from the campaign was sent apologizing for the initial email saying the message was sent without approval.

The message read:

"Earlier today, you received an email from Team Veronica with an undignified subject line. We want to apologize. Our digital contractor sent this subject line without approval.

I understand that you may be offended and surprised. Not only because this campaign would never speak to our supporters like that, but also because we know you DO care. You've supported Veronica with your votes, your money, your words of encouragement, and much more.

To suggest you don't care is as offensive as the vulgarity itself. I'm sorry for this error.

We thank you for being a great supporter of Veronica's and for your understanding."

The request for contributions comes as Escobar fundraising lags behind other members of Congress. For 2022 her campaign raised about $1.5 million, about half of the average $3 million raised by other members of Congress.