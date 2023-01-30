Local online creators face fear of being swatted, after their fellow creators have police called to their homes 

EL PASO, Texas- According to Business Insider, “Swatting” is the act of sending police to an unsuspecting victim’s home under pretenses.

ABC-7 spoke with Los Angeles based comedian and content creator, Dick Masterson who was ordered out of his home at gun point by police after a viewer said he had just murdered his wife.

“It’s one of those situations that you find terrifying but if you let it build up in your body, you start making mistakes, you know it's going to get panicky and they are going to start shooting,” Masterson said.

The El Paso FBI told ABC-7 that over 2022 there were EPPD responded to 8 swattings within the city, but that sometimes the call are labeled as a hoax and not documented properly and the number is probably higher.

Misael Monrreal, a co-host of local podcast, “Conversing with Chris and Misa” talked about his fears regarding swatting.

“We talk a lot about different topics and you have to worry about somebody taking it the wrong way. It could be from a few episodes ago. It’s something we have to think about,” Monrreal shared.