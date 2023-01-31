El Paso police officer arrested, following indictment on 2014 case

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say a 6-year veteran with the department was arrested Monday following his Dec. 21 indictment on a case dating back to 2014.

El Paso police say Eric B. Ramirez was also relieved of duty.

Ramirez was booked on multiple charges and multiple counts, including sex abuse of a child under 14, indecency with a child, and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

His bond was set at one million dollars, and he has posted bond.

