Family members host balloon release for El Paso teen killed in fiery crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Family members of the teen killed in last week's fiery crash hosted a balloon release ceremony Friday evening.

17-year-old Saul Castro died after the vehicle he was in was involved in a deadly rollover last weekend.

Loved ones gathered at Franklin Park in northeast El Paso to say their goodbyes.

"He was very funny, he was very grateful and a respectful person too. He would be quiet, but he is a really good person and I really had a bond with him," Jesus Medina, a friend of Saul's said.

Another friend said," He was a really nice and funny guy. He was a person like you know, he cared about everyone before and he put everyone before himself. He loved everyone he knew and he had a big impact."

Others said they were present to show some respect.

Those present at the ceremony released white, blue and green colored balloons. Some said Saul brought life anywhere he would go.

Some loved ones told ABC-7, it is important to remember Saul.

"He was my brother, to be honest, he was my brother and it really hurt losing him and so I got to find a way to let go and move on and hold him in my heart you know," Robert Flores said.

Last Saturday night police officials responded to a rollover crash near 11700 Pebble Hills in east El Paso.

Officials confirmed a 17-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle on fire.

Investigators said a 14-year-old male was behind the wheel. A 13-year-old female passenger was also in the vehicle.

Both fled the scene. Officials said they were picked up by someone else.

The car they were in was reported stolen days earlier.