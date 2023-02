EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A migrant fell from the border wall Friday, according to El Paso Fire.

The report came out just before 10:30 a.m.

According to reports, the migrant landed in a canal. This is in an area behind Bowie High School in south-central El Paso.

The migrant was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. The United States Border Patrol took over the investigation.