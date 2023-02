EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- People across El Paso were able to see the Starlink satellites orbiting earth Friday night.

ABC-7 viewer shared photos of the satellites seen from Downtown El Paso.

The sight comes one day after SpaceX launched 53 satellites from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Starlink is owned by Elon Musk and his company has launched more than 3,800 satellites to date. The Satellites provide high-speed internet to rural areas.