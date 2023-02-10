Skip to Content
Las Cruces football coach no longer on administrative leave

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Las Cruces High School Football Coach Mark Lopez is no longer on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson with Las Cruces Public Schools.

Coach Lopez tweeted out a message saying, "All is good Bulldawg Nation!! The amount of support I've received is incredibly humbling!!"

News of Lopez's placement on administrative leave came Thursday.

The decision to place him or remove him from administrative leave was not disclosed by LCPS officials.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

