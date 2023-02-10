Skip to Content
Las Cruces house fire leaves vacant home badly damaged

Las Cruces Fire Department

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A fire damaged a vacant home near Doña Ana Road Thursday shortly before 4 a.m.

While the home was vacant when firefighters arrived on the scene, fire investigators said there is evidence that suggests the home was recently occupied.

El Paso Electric was also called to the scene due to the fire affecting lines feeding the exterior panels.

Officials said the fire was badly damaged, but there were no injuries reported.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

