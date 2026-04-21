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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Drier air and warm temps

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Updated
today at 6:32 AM
Published 6:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Your Tuesday forecast will be a warm one as dry air pushes into the region and temperatures climb!

We woke to temps warmer than yesterday this morning in the 50s to 60s to start. We will trend above average today. El Paso i expected to reach a high of 88, Las Cruces is expected to reach 86.

Drier air pushes into the region dropping rain chances leaving weak chance for isolated pop-up showers. Better rain chances now rest further eastward into Texas.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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