NMSU suspends men’s basketball program; source says it’s related to hazing investigation

UPDATE: (9:08 P.M.) A source has told ABC-7 the decision to suspend all men's basketball team's operations is related to a hazing and that a police report has been filed.

UPDATE: (8:01 P.M.) An NMSU spokesman tells ABC-7 the school learned of the allegations earlier today and couldn't say where or when the alleged actions took place.

Officials say the team remained in California Friday night. The game against California Baptist is canceled and will not be rescheduled.

School officials were not planning to hold a news conference over the weekend because they don't have any new information to share.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State University is suspending the men’s basketball program, after officials say they were recently informed of new allegations, separate from the events that took place in Albuquerque late last year.

NMSU has not said what the new allegations are, but in a statement say that while the new allegations are being investigated, the entire coaching staff has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The game scheduled for Saturday against California Baptist will not be played according to NMSU.

The full statement from NMSU reads:

"New Mexico State University is suspending operations for the men’s basketball program until further notice. NMSU personnel were recently informed of new allegations, separate from the events that took place in Albuquerque late last year, involving potential violations of university policy. While those allegations are being investigated, the men’s basketball coaching staff has been placed on paid administrative leave. The game scheduled for February 11 against California Baptist will not be played."

In a separate statement the university announced the board of regents are aware and in support of the decision - saying in a statement :

"The New Mexico State University Board of Regents were informed this evening of the suspension of operations for the men’s basketball program. The board supports the action taken by the university leaders and is confident a full and thorough investigation will be conducted."

This is a developing story, ABC-7 will update you when more information is released.

The suspension of the program comes less than three months after a deadly shooting involving former NMSU player Mike Peake - after Peake was lured to the UNM campus to meet up with a 17-year-old girl. There, police say he was ambushed by three people, including 19-year-old Brandon Travis.

Police say Peake was shot and injured by Travis, and Travis was killed after Peake shot back at him.

Peake was hospitalized and released from the hospital in early December.