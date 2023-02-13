Valentine’s in Valentine, Texas promises authentic western party

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - About 158 miles southeast of El Paso is the tiny town of Valentine, Texas. Only 150 people live in the town that's just up Highway 90 from Marfa. This Saturday they're promising an authentic party celebrating the western lifestyle. It's the 11th annual Valentine's in Valentine, Texas event, happening this Saturday beginning at 2 p.m.

The show will be held in a refurbished Mercantile store from the early 1900s, situated next to a rodeo corral, so the venue alone adds its own charm & mystique to the annual celebration. The story has it that the Old Mercantile was originally built in 1907 as Johnson's Grocery, and served as Valentine’s general store for about 60 years. It sat abandoned on the north side of the railroad tracks for about 50 years, until a West Texas enthusiast purchased the property in 2012.

Five musical acts will perform throughout the day, including headliners Shane Smith and the Saints from Austin. The band appeared in the season 5 premiere of "Yellowstone." Also on the bill are classic country artists The Roswells, Mariachi Santa Cruz, southern outlaw rock from The Pulpit Ramblers, and Sheverb, a woman-led, collectively run, psychedelic rock & roll band from Austin.

You are welcome to bring your own seating and coolers, but there will be plenty of food trucks, beer, wine, and spirits for purchase.

Tickets for the event are available now for $22 when you buy them online at http://ValentineinValentineTX.com. The tickets will be $35 at the door.