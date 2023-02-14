Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 11:54 AM

El Paso exhibition highlights black women in art, history

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Museum of Art is currently home to a traveling exhibition called "There Is a Woman in Every Color: Black Women in Art." It was curated by the Bowdoin College Museum of Art. It's open to the public from February 3, 2023, through May 14, 2023.

Housed in the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Gallery, Assistant Curator Claudia Preza says the exhibit aims to highlight how black women have been represented throughout history.

Experts say women in the African diaspora have consistently been underrepresented in art. The exhibition hopes to encourage institutions to change the way they collect art.

The El Paso Museum of Art was given the power to arrange the materials in whatever way it wanted. That means this iteration of the exhibit is unique to the Sun City.

Article Topic Follows: News

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content