El Paso exhibition highlights black women in art, history

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Museum of Art is currently home to a traveling exhibition called "There Is a Woman in Every Color: Black Women in Art." It was curated by the Bowdoin College Museum of Art. It's open to the public from February 3, 2023, through May 14, 2023.

Housed in the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Gallery, Assistant Curator Claudia Preza says the exhibit aims to highlight how black women have been represented throughout history.

Experts say women in the African diaspora have consistently been underrepresented in art. The exhibition hopes to encourage institutions to change the way they collect art.

The El Paso Museum of Art was given the power to arrange the materials in whatever way it wanted. That means this iteration of the exhibit is unique to the Sun City.