Cielo Vista Mall reopens following deadly shooting

The El Paso Police Department would like to advise the public to contact the El Paso Police Department Property Office at (915) 212-0295 to schedule a pick up for any items that were left behind at Cielo Vista Mall due to the shooting. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) February 17, 2023

UPDATE: An ABC-7 crew took a walk through the mall Friday morning and reported things to seem "business as usual." There are many cars in the parking lot and many shoppers throughout the mall after the deadly shooting Wednesday.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Officials with Cielo Vista Mall confirm the mall reopened Friday morning at 10 a.m.

The reopening of the mall comes two days after a deadly shooting broke out Wednesday afternoon.

El Paso Police officials previously confirmed to ABC-7, the shooting broke out in the mall's food court area following a 'random incident' between two separate groups.

Four people were wounded following the shooting. Three people were taken to area hospitals. One person died on the scene.

Officials had confirmed all individuals involved were males in their teens to their late 20s.

Police also told ABC-7, two people were still in police custody.