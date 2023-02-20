Skip to Content
Loved ones remember teenage girl killed in Far East El Paso neighborhood

Police investigating neighborhood in Far East El Paso
Police investigating neighborhood in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The family member of the teen girl who was found dead in an alley in a far east El Paso neighborhood are remembering her.

Loved ones of Jasmine Estrella Adame described her as a wonderful child who "touched the lives of those around her."

They said Jasmine was a soccer and volleyball player and gymnast.

"Jasmine dedicated her life to making everyone around her laugh and would light up the room with her beautiful smile."

On Thursday evening, the El Paso Police responded to a shooting on the 14300 block of Coyote Trail.

The call for shots fired came in around 9:30 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered the body of a female juvenile.

Officials were not able to provide any other details on the shooting.

Investigators asked anyone to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

Rosemary Montañez

ABC-7 reporter and weekend anchor

