Perches Funeral Homes helping family of teen killed in Cielo Vista Mall confrontation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- -- Perches Funeral Homes and Operation Hope have come together to help the family of 17-year-old Angeles Zaragoza.

The teen was killed in a shooting at Cielo Vista Mall on February 15 during a confrontation between two groups police say was random and escalated into a physical fight.

Police say during the fight, a 16-year-old pulled out a handgun and fatally shot Zaragoza. An armed bystander shot the 16-year-old suspect.

Perches funeral home said it would take on the financial responsibility of the funeral, so the family doesn't have to worry about it.

A funeral is planned for February 24 at 5 p.m.