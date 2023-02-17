Skip to Content
February 17, 2023 10:46 PM
Published 8:52 PM

EPPD: Armed bystander shot suspect of Cielo Vista Mall shooting, victim identified

EL PASO, Texas -- (KVIA) El Paso Police say an armed bystander shot the suspect behind the Cielo Vista Shooting on Wednesday.

Police say the shooting took place moments after two groups of teenagers got into a physical fight inside the mall.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy shot and killed 17-year-old Angeles Zaragoza.

The suspect along a 17 and 20-year-old men were injured.

Police say the suspect has not been charged as he remains hospitalized.

Edwin Delgado

Edwin Delgado is an ABC-7 producer.

