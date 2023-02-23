El Paso City Council to discuss preparations for end of Title 42

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- District 7 City Council Representative Henry Rivera added an item to next week's meeting agenda to discuss the expected end of Title 42.

The policy was implemented under the Trump Administration. Title 42 is a public emergency health order used during the pandemic to expel migrants who've entered the U.S. illegally, citing health concerns.

Next Tuesday, during the city council, officials will be discussing what the city of El Paso has been doing to prepare for the policy to end.

In that meeting, officials will direct the city manager to provide about any steps the City of El Paso has taken in preparation for an upcoming migrant surge.

Officials will also be talking about the possible economic impact this could have. Title 42 is expected to end May 11.

The item will also specifically involve neighborhoods and businesses near the border and how to protect drivers from migrants and pedestrians who cross the Border Highway.

ABC-7 reached out Rep. Rivera to ask him about the item. We did not hear back.