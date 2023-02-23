The importance of pet dental hygiene

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- February is national pet dental health month, and you don’t want to turn your nose to your pet’s bad breath! we all know how important humans' dental health is, we brush multiple times a day. One that is often overlooked is our pet's dental hygiene.

Most owners notice their pet's oral health when it’s too late when the pet has discomfort to the point they have stopped eating. A dog’s mouth is ideal for bacteria to thrive in. Plaque and tartar can form on the teeth, it can then get out of hand quickly.

Oral health issues can lead to heart, liver, and kidney disease. That’s due to the toxins that are absorbed into animals’ bloodstreams. Small infections can occur that cause permanent and sometimes fatal organ damage.

That’s why it's important to keep up with proper dental hygiene and have regular veterinary checkups for your pets.

Brushing your pet’s teeth daily is best but other day is still very effective.

Start as a puppy to get them used to have a toothbrush in their mouth. Use a child’s soft bristle toothbrush or a dog-specific brush available at veterinary clinics and pet supply stores. Do not use human toothpaste, use specific pet toothpaste.