William Beaumont Army Medical Center to host a job fair Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- William Beaumont Army Medical Center will be hosting a job fair Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The fair will take place at 8825 N. Loop Dr. #122. The fair is in coordination with Workforce Solutions.

According to WBAMC, the fair is geared toward healthcare workers in the El Paso region who want to become familiar with or start the process of working for the Defense Health Agency.

Different positions include security guards, primary care providers, registered and practical nurses and medical support assistants.

Interested candidates should bring updated resumes, certifications and proof of experience to the event.

Officials hope every participant walks away with at least one job application.