Wind storm disrupts learning for Borderland students

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- -- The El Paso ISD had three campuses without power this morning —Aoy elementary school, Travis Elementary School and Navarrete Middle School. Students from those campuses were taken by bus to Bowie High School, Canyon Hills Middle School, and Chapin High School.

When we checked around noon, students from Travis and Navarrete were already back at their home campuses. While students from Aoy started going back to their campus at 1 p.m.

At Brown Middle School, there were reports that shingles were scattered all over the grounds, so crews spent the day assessing the roof to see where it was damaged.

But that's not all - three of the Borderland's other school districts are also adjusting their school day due to last night's heavy winds.

San Elizario school district announced they will be closed today and won't have classes due to road conditions and power outages in the area.

Gadsden ISD also informed us that they would be on a two-hour delay due to multiple outages in the southern portion of the district.

And Clint ISD released a tweet saying Clint early college academy will still have classes at EPCC and UTEP.