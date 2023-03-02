Boys & Girls Club of El Paso helps local kids and teenagers in need

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Boys and Girls Club of El Paso is a program that offers every kid or teenager has a safe place to go after school.

With the recent rise in violence among teens, the community is in need of such services more than ever.

The goal of the program is to help teenagers succeed and have the help they need. It is a place where teens and kids can engage with others keeping them off the streets and out of mischief.

Those that are part of the program also invite their friends that are in trouble to be a part of it.

Tony Tomasheski is the CEO of the program and he says El Paso teens need more resources.

"When we talk to the kids that are part of our program they're the first ones to say... Oh, I'm gonna bring my friend, because he's getting in trouble after school or his grandma just started working," Tomasheski said.

For Tomasheski, it's easy to say it's always any person, a parent, or the home; but he also thinks there a cut and dry answer to that.

"Nobody wants to get in trouble, nobody wants to make bad choices but sometimes is not having the resources or maybe being misguided," Tomasheski added.

