Dog shot in home invasion; El Paso police say resident shot intruder in return

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A home invasion Wednesday morning in northeast El Paso and a man found shot 2 miles away from that location appear connected, according to El Paso police.

Investigators say 29-year-old Bruce Wayne Murphy, a northeast El Paso resident, forced his way into a home Thursday on the 7500 block of Howard Street in northeast El Paso around 8:56 a.m. There were three people inside the home, including a dog. According to residents, Murphy shot a weapon inside the home, injuring the dog.

That's when police say 37-year-old Sean Patrick Suniga, a resident of the home, pulled out his own handgun and fired back at Murphy.

Police say Murphy was found at Gateway South and Broaddus Ave. in the middle of the intersection Wednesday around 10 a.m., yelling for help.

Murphy was taken to the hospital and will be booked on burglary of habitation once released.

The Animal Cruelty Investigative Unit also responded to the home invasion. The dog's condition was not provided.