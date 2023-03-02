El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank gets $5,000 donation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) El Pasoans fighting hunger is getting a boost to help those in need across the borderland.

The food bank announced they're receiving a $5,000 dollar donation from Subaru El Paso.

A spokeswoman from the food bank says the funding will help to provide 35,000 meals in addition to volunteering at the food bank on a regular basis.

"Contributions to the food bank are vital to everything we do, we couldn't do our job without support from corporate partners,” said Sonya Saunders, director of funding development for El Pasoans Fighting Hunger. “They are part of the community, and investment in the services we do and they're invaluable."

She says this is a good time to help - since they have a matching grant of up to $250,000 dollars and every donation will be matched by an anonymous donor.