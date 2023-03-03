Borderland Chopin Piano Festival kicks off this weekend
EL PASO, Texas -- The University of Texas of El Paso is hosting it's free Borderland Chopin Piano Festival and Competition.
The festival will host masterclasses, lectures, and a piano competition for students from El Paso, Las Cruces, Ciudad Luarez, and Chihuahua.
There will also will also be a free concert by Polish pianist Magdalena Baczewska Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall.
All events are free and open to the public.
