Skip to Content
News
By
today at 12:57 PM
Published 1:29 PM

Borderland Chopin Piano Festival kicks off this weekend

EL PASO, Texas -- The University of Texas of El Paso is hosting it's free Borderland Chopin Piano Festival and Competition.

The festival will host masterclasses, lectures, and a piano competition for students from El Paso, Las Cruces, Ciudad Luarez, and Chihuahua.

There will also will also be a free concert by Polish pianist Magdalena Baczewska Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall.

All events are free and open to the public.

To learn more, click here.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Brianna Chavez

Brianna Chavez is an ABC-7 reporter/producer.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content