El Paso County Sheriff’s investigate discovery of body in desert area

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man's body was discovered Thursday evening with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Anthony Police Department officers were flagged down about the discovery and directed to an area about 300 yards from the east end of 3000 Mountain Pass Blvd.

Anthony police asked for help from the sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division. Officials say the death is being handled as a homicide.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.