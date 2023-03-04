Human smuggling chase involving a Texas DPS trooper leads to crash in Clint

UPDATE: Officials with Texas DPS confirmed to ABC-7 the Saturday afternoon crash involving a trooper involved human smuggling.

Officials said six migrants were uncovered and turned over to Border Patrol.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.

One migrants was taken to Del Sol Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

CLINT, Texas (KVIA) -- A rollover crash involving a Texas Department of Safety trooper occurred Saturday afternoon on I-10 near the Clint exit.

According to a spokesperson with Texas DPS, a trooper was pursuing another vehicle. That chase started on I-10 west in Hudspeth County.

Officials say the vehicle being chased was spiked, but continued westbound.

The vehicle was eventually involved in a rollover near the Clint exit.

Multiple units are responding to the rollover, but no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.