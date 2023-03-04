Skip to Content
News
By
today at 8:07 PM
Published 7:24 PM

Four vehicles involved in crash causing major backup on I-10 East from McRae to Airway

TXDOT

UPDATE - A four-vehicle collision led to all eastbound lanes of I-10 closed near McRae Blvd.

TXDOT is reporting through Twitter that I-10 eastbound is closed from McRae to Airway.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A car crash is backing up traffic for drivers near the Viscount exit on I-10 East.

Two people suffered minor injuries, according to first responders.

The crash happened at 6:39 p.m.

ABC-7 is working to learn more about the incident and those involved.

Article Topic Follows: News

Samuel Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content