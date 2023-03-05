ABC-7 Xtra: Dee Margo comments on calls to recall reps who want city manager fired

EL PASO, Texas-(KVIA) --Former El Paso mayor Dee Margo says people are calling him saying they want city representatives who voted to fire city manager, Tommy Gonzalez and are unwilling to explain the reasons why should be recalled.

"My phone and text messages have been ringing off the hook, literally, about people saying I want to support a recall for Kennedy and Fierro easily. And I think we should visit that option," said Margo referring to District 1 Representative Brian Kennedy and District 6 Representative Art Fierro.

Both are among the most recently elected city leaders.

Margo said as much during the taping of ABC-7 Xtra, Sunday edition with Saul Saenz.

A divided city council fired Gonzalez without an explanation or cause for termination given to the public or to fellow city representatives.

Gonzalez, who earns $431 thousand dollars a year, could potentially walk away with a million-dollar paycheck.

Kennedy and District 4 representative Joe Molinar, placed the item on Tuesday's agenda to review Gonzalez's contract.

That pay raise came last year with many questioning why an El Paso city manager would earn more than his counterparts in larger cities, like Austin and Dallas.

Molinar questioned the evaluation process in 2021, which led to the jump in pay for both Gonzalez and city attorney Karla Nieman.

The vote to fire was a tie, four representatives, Cassandra Hernandez, Isabel Salcido, Henry Rivera, and Chris Canales, voted against the firing.

Alexsandra Annello and Fierro joined Molinar and Kennedy in firing Gonzalez.

Breaking the tie was mayor Oscar Leeser, in favor of firing Gonzalez. You can watch Xtra Sunday evenings at 10:35 after ABC-7 weekend.