Popular Las Cruces brewery temporarily closed following kitchen fire

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico(KVIA)-- -- High Desert Brewing Company in Las Cruces is temporarily closed after a kitchen fire shuttered the business.

The fire was reported Friday at the location on West Hadley Avenue. A representative said the fire totaled the kitchen, and caused considerable smoke and water damage. However, the building is believed to be salvageable.

Las Cruces fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

