El Paso Job Corps students earn top marks in state welding competition

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Borderland weld-off was hosted by the Texas High School Welding Series and saw over 115 competitors.

Six students with David L. Carrasco Job Corps Center placed third, showing off their welding skills and sharing who inspired them.

"I think it's a great career path. There's a lot of opportunities, and it's something I slowly become more passionate about as I learn more," said Juan Sanchez.

Students with the job corps ranked exceptionally well in the competition for the second year in a row.

Students of all skill levels were tasked with constructing an American flag.

"After this then when we get to advanced training in Albuquerque, New Mexico. I'll probably go there and try to do some pipeline over there," said Adan Hernadez.

The job corps provides hands-on career skills training for people aged sixteen to 16-24 from low-income families, helping young adults to get excited about a career path.

"Right now, my instructor is one of my bigger inspirations and told me a lot throughout the program and I'm very grateful to him," said Sanchez.

Sanchez says the program and his instructor with the job corps helped prepare him for his future career.

"He's taught me a lot when it comes to the field and just overall on how to become a good worker just in the field out there. And I think he's taught me a lot of valuable lessons about just life in general," said Sanchez.

Those interested in the job corp can enroll during the Expo Familia at Basset Place on March 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.