today at 11:32 AM
Published 11:27 AM

Former NMSU photojournalist reveals to ABC-7 how he was shot while on the job

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- -- NMSU graduate and Spectrum News 13 photojournalist Jesse Walden says he is recovering following a shooting in Florida that took the lives of his colleague Dylan Lyons and a 9-year-old girl.

The shooting happened on February 22. Walden and Lyons were covering a homicide of a woman in Pine Hills, just outside Orlando. Police said the suspect walked up to Walden and Lyons as they sat in their news vehicle and shot them.

Walden was critically injured but survived. He told ABC-7 he feels lucky to be alive but is still processing the loss of his colleague.

Leloba Seitshiro

Leloba Seitshiro reports on ABC-7 at 5 and 6 p.m. weekdays.

