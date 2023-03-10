Deported veteran who died in Mexico to be buried at Fort Bliss National Cemetery

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The family of a Vietnam veteran who passed away in Mexico say they are outraged that their father died in exile, without help from the country he fought to protect.

Mario Arturo Benito Moreno died in Juárez after his appendix burst. His family tells ABC-7 the Department of Homeland Security denied Moreno entry to cross into the United States, so he could access the VA in El Paso to receive potentially life saving treatment. It's unclear why Moreno was deported in the first place.

His daughters say Moreno fought to defend the U.S. during the Vietnam War. He will be buried with full military honors at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.