NMSU’s American Indian Business Enterprise receives grant

The American Indian Business Enterprise at NMSU is among the recipients of a $12 million grant from the Native American Agricultural Fund. This fund helps support Native American farmers and ranchers across fifteen states.

The AIBE center is part of arrowhead center at NMSU and is among the forty-nine recipients of the grant to support more than 160,000 Native American farmers, ranchers, and producers.

The center will provide multiple services, including agricultural education, business training and access to capital, in addition to freeze-drying and supply chain services to enhance supply chain resiliency.