Tesla coming to Mexico, how will it impact our border area?

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- On Friday, a Juarez leader who oversees the maquiladora commerce spoke about how Tesla will have a direct impact on the border.

With the recent announcement that Tesla will be arriving to the Mexican state of Nuevo León, more jobs could be coming to Juarez soon.

Juarez is well known for being a city primarily tied to maquiladoras and other industries. Some maquiladoras already manufacture car parts for Tesla.

These maquiladoras are foreign based and not Mexican maquiladoras.

Once Tesla arrives in Nuevo León, it will bring more jobs and demand for those Juarez maquiladoras who already manufacture these components for electric cars.

According to Manuel Salayandia with CANACINTRA, it will not have a big impact unless Mexican maquiladoras start being the primary manufacturer for Tesla.

El Paso might have an impact too, due to the people that go to Juarez to work in these maquiladoras.

More demand and supplies are expected to start in these industries.

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

