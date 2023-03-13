LCPS BOE to discuss appointment of interim superintendent, vacancy in District 1

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education is discussing the vacancy in District 1 and the appointment of an acting or interim superintendent Monday at 5 p.m.

The seat was recently vacated by board member Ray Jaramillo, who resigned Thursday, the same day that Superintendent Ralph Ramos announced his retirement.

Jaramillo cited personal reasons as his reason for stepping down.

Ramos cited family health issues that need his attention as the reason for his retirement.

Ramos had a number of employee complaints and grievances filed against him, and an outside investigator was hired to look into the matter. However, the results of the investigation have not been released.

Ramos has held the position since March 2021 after the death of his predecessor, Karen Trujillo, who was killed after being hit by a car while out walking her dogs.

In addition to discussing the interim superintendent position, the board will also address the vacancy in District 1.

Ramos’s last day as superintendent is set for April 7th. The deadline to fill the vacant board seat in district 1 is slated for April 23rd. There is no word yet on when the new interim superintendent will be appointed, We will keep you updated on air and online at KVIA.com

If you’d like to watch the livestream of tonight's board meeting, click here.