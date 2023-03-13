Neighbor uses garden hose to contain fire, Las Cruces Fire says

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A neighbor of a house that caught fire Sunday used a garden hose to isolate the flames to a bedroom of the home on the 2900 block of Ancho Avenue, The Las Cruces Fire Department said.

The City of Las Cruces said the fire was reported to LCFD shortly after 4 p.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they found fire in the second-floor bedroom of the house where a family of four, including two children, live. LCFD controlled the fire within minutes.

After searching the home, firefighters found the family's dog unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The amount of damage to the house has not yet been determined.

LCFD is crediting the fast actions of the neighbor to the prevention of further damage to the home.