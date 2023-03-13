Two men arrested for east El Paso stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two men were arrested following a stabbing at Buck's Cabaret in east El Paso Sunday, El Paso Police said.

25-year-old Anthony Paul Yepez and 23-year-old Ethan Edward Alvarez are accused of stabbing 35-year-old Casey Kelley, who police found stabbed when they arrived on the scene. According to police, the two men had already fled.

Officers found the suspects in a nearby area.

Kelley was last reported to be in serious condition.

Investigators said Yepez and Alvarez fought Kelley in the parking lot of the business, and one of the two suspects pulled a knife and stabbed Kelley around 6:20 p.m.

Both suspects are charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony. Both received a bond of $250,000.

Yepez was also charged with Possession of Cocaine under 1 gram, a State Jail Felony. That charge resulted in a bond of $10,000.

Both suspects were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

