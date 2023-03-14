8 dead after smuggling boats capsize off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO, California-- The US Coast Guard in San Diego has ended its search for missing migrants after two smuggling boats were found capsized along the California shoreline over the weekend, leaving eight people dead in what officials called “one of the worst maritime smuggling tragedies” the city has seen amid a spike in human trafficking.

Seven of the eight migrants who died Saturday after two Panga boats capsized off the coast of San Diego, California were from Mexico. That’s according to the Mexican consulate of San Diego.

It says made the determination based identification that some carried. The nationality of the eighth victim is not known.

US Coast Guard officials said the migrants were human trafficking victims.