NMSU students question the integrity of external investigation

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- After the Rodey Law Firm found no failure by the NMSU administration, NMSU students weighed in on how the ordeal was handled.

According to the report released Thursday, neither the NCAA nor the WAC has indicated that NMSU's conduct in connection with the incident violated NCAA or WAC governing rules.

Some NMSU students said there is still more to the story.

"I know that that's not entirely true. They obviously did some things that weren't okay," said student Jewel Rivera.

Another student said the NMSU administration should have done more before the incident.

"I think it should have been something that they were more enforced about like the curfews and not bringing weapons. Obviously, this was like a school game and you know everyone should have been safe and no one should have been hurt," said Naomi Torres.

NMSU officials also announced the creation of a task force that will work with the administration and the Board of Regents.

Some students said although it is a good first step, it is too late.

"Someone has already been murdered and they already brought a gun. What's done is done it already happen. I think there should be disciplinary action, but I feel as if though everything that could have happened wrong already did," Rivera said.