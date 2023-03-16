T-Mobile to buy Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile in a $1.35 billion deal

T-Mobile announced Wednesday that it’s buying budget wireless provider Mint Mobile in a larger deal for up to $1.35 billion. The acquisition of Mint Mobile’s parent Ka’ena Corporation will also include Ultra Mobile, an international calling service, and wireless wholesaler Plum.

Reynolds purchased a minority ownership stake in Mint Mobile in 2019. He will stay as a spokesperson with Mint.

T-Mobile hopes to boost its own prepaid services with the acquisition of the company. CEO Mike Sievert assured customers that Mint’s $15 per month pricing plan would stay in place.

The deal is expected to close later this year, with the final price dependent on Ka’ena’s performance.