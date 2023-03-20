Cause of fire that injured three children, killed a dog in lower valley determined

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The cause of a house fire that injured three children and killed a dog in the lower valley Friday has been determined.

El Paso Fire officials said the fire was caused by an unintentional ignition of a readily ignitable combustible gas.

One child suffered second-degree burns, and two others were treated for smoke inhalation, according to fire officials. One adult was in the home at the time of the fire and was unharmed.

If you'd like to donate to the affected family, you can find the GoFundMe here.