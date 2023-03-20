Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 5:22 PM

Cause of fire that injured three children, killed a dog in lower valley determined

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The cause of a house fire that injured three children and killed a dog in the lower valley Friday has been determined.

El Paso Fire officials said the fire was caused by an unintentional ignition of a readily ignitable combustible gas.

One child suffered second-degree burns, and two others were treated for smoke inhalation, according to fire officials. One adult was in the home at the time of the fire and was unharmed.

If you'd like to donate to the affected family, you can find the GoFundMe here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Kerry Mannix

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content