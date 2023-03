LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Suzanne Ave from Spitz Street to Cedardale Dr. will be closed for about two weeks starting Tuesday for the installation of new ADA ramps and new asphalt.

During construction, access to the road will not be permitted to through traffic.

RoadRUNNER Transit routes will not be affected.

For more information, call 575-528-3098. The TTY number is 575-541-2182.