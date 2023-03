LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- One of the southbound lanes of Roadrunner Pkwy between Calais Ave and Mission Rd. will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for the installation of new ADA ramps.

RoadRUNNER Transit routes will not be affected.

For more information, call 575-528-3098. The TTY number is 575-541-2182.