Published 8:09 AM

Ted Lasso Cast will visit the White House to discuss Mental Health

Jason Sudeikis and his fellow Ted Lasso cast members will visit President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden at the White House on Monday. 

Sudeikis and other cast members will join Biden and First Lady for a conversation on mental health.

The Emmy award winning show has tackled the issue of mental health in its story line.

 The third season of the Emmy-winning, feel-good Apple TV+ series began streaming last week. The White House confirmed that the Biden's have seen some of the show and acknowledge its “message of positivity, hope, kindness, and empathy.” 

A White House official said Monday's meeting will focus on the importance of addressing a person's mental health to promote overall wellness.

Noelia Gonzalez

KVIA ABC-7 Good Morning El Paso Producer

