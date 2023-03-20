Xi and Putin meet in Moscow as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues

The Chinese leader Xi Jinping has landed in Moscow for meetings with Vladimir Putin, the first time China’s leader has visited his neighbor and close strategic partner since Russia began its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Xi’s visit comes days after the International Criminal Court in the Hague accused Putin of committing war crimes in Ukraine and issued a warrant for his arrest.

The 3-day trip is likely to be viewed by the west as a powerful show of support for Putin.

The Kremlin says the two plan to strengthen relations and discuss the war in Ukraine, with a one-on-one meeting kicking off the visit. China has said the trip is a “journey of friendship, cooperation and peace,” amid a push from Beijing to frame itself as a key proponent for the resolution of the conflict.

Western leaders have expressed skepticism about China’s potential role as a peacemaker and its claimed neutrality.

The US plans to keep a close eye on developments and watch for any signs that China is moving forward with providing military aid to Russia. The US and its allies have been warned that China is considering sending lethal aid to Russia for its war effort, which Beijing has denied.