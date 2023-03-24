Skip to Content
‘Feria del mole’ in Juarez to host borderland residents this weekend

Heriberto Perez, KVIA.

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- In its fifth edition, the 'Feria del mole' will have over 70 vendors with different types of 'mole,' Mexican handcrafts, candy, and other things.

The fair will happen at the 'Paque Central' on one of Juarez's most famous avenues. It is celebrated to support and assist the economy of different Mexican indigenous communities.

Fernando Motta Allen who oversees the Secretary of Indigenous Communities in Juarez says this fair is significant for these communities because they show some traditions from where they are from.

Last year, around 45 vendors were set up at the fair. Those 45 vendors sold around 800,000 pesos, equivalent to nearly $44,000.

The borderland community is invited to assist this weekend, the entrance is free of cost.

ABC-7 spoke with some vendors at the fair who say it is important because it reunites all these different groups from different Mexican states.

The fair is up from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the last day is Sunday, March 26.

On Friday it closed earlier than planned because of the weather conditions.

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

